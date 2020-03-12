THOMASVILLE, GA. — Flowers Foods, Inc. on Dec. 2 announced the voluntary recall of Canyon Bakehouse products because of the potential presence of gluten.

Flowers Foods said consumption of the products could cause “adverse health effects or serious allergic reactions” among consumers with a wheat allergy, celiac disease or gluten or wheat sensitivity.

The products affected by the recall are Canyon Bakehouse Mountain White bread and Canyon Bakehouse Everything bagels.

Recalled products have been distributed in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

Flowers said no illnesses or incidents have been reported in connection with the possible gluten contamination. The company said consumers with lot number and UPC codes affected by the recall should discard the product or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.