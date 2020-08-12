The sanitary, high-efficiency Bread Pan Cleaner by AMF Bakery Systems reduces energy consumption while providing gentle, continuous motion pan handling. Carrying pans through the cleaning process, the Bread Pan Cleaner runs rates higher than 50 pans per minute. Engineered with sanitation in mind, the simple gravitational design removes crumbs in combination with a high efficiency air knife for easy pan cleaning. Used in combination with AMF’s Pan Inverter, pans are delivered clean to the pan return system upside down for pan storage.

