LOS ANGELES — In early December, legendary recording artist and singer Mariah Carey announced the launch of her own online dessert brand, Mariah’s Cookies. Launching in time for the holiday season, Mariah’s Cookies will be available in select markets from coast-to-coast, delivering cookies directly to customers’ doors.

In partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts, Ms. Carey has joined forces with restaurateur Robert Earl to create the delivery-only brand of cookies featuring a variety of classic flavors including chocolate chunk, triple chocolate chunk, heath bar, lemon cooler and spiced oatmeal raisin, with three special holiday flavors: white chocolate cranberry, pumpkin and gingerbread.

“Mariah and I have chatted over the years about working together on a food business and, with her love of baking, cookies were a natural fit,” said Mr. Earl, co-founder of Virtual Dining Concepts. “As Mariah is synonymous with the holidays and celebration, we will make sure that her special holiday flavors are available not only for the holidays but year-round. It has been an inspiration to work with Mariah to develop this brand and to get it launched in time for National Cookie Day and the holiday season.”

Mariah’s Cookies are boxed by flavor and also customizable for a freshly baked assortment of a dozen or half dozen with an option to add individual cookies.

Mariah's Cookies are currently available for order in more than 30 major markets across the country.