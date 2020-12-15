NEW YORK — Freshly Inc., the meal delivery service acquired in November by Nestle SA, is launching a new product line for consumers “looking to command their health and fuel active lifestyles,” the company said.

Formulated by nutritionists and chefs, FreshlyFit ready-to-eat meals are inspired by attributes of keto, paleo and plant-based diet principles. The offerings are gluten-free, clean label, made with whole-food ingredients and may be heated and served in three minutes.

The company said the recipes are designed to help consumers fuel workouts, maintain muscle and manage weight.

Each FreshlyFit meal contains an average of 14 grams of net carbs, more than 30 grams of protein and 550 calories or fewer. Additionally, more than one third of the meals contain no added sugars.

“In the past year, more than 60% of customers have expressed interest in lower-carb meals,” said Mike Wystrach, chief executive officer of Freshly. “With FreshlyFit we’re tripling down on these offerings to make it easier to jumpstart a sustainable healthy lifestyle. The pandemic has brought on a renewed interest in nutrition as people are seeking new, creative solutions to stay healthy and active at home. We’re excited to debut this new product line as we approach the new year and resolutions are top of mind.”

FreshlyFit’s menu is rotating and features more than 25 single-serve entrees, including:

Paleo Pork Chop with Rainbow Roasted Veggies & Mushroom Sauce

Keto-Friendly Chicken Bowl with Super Greens Pesto & Cauli Rice

Crave-No-More Shepherd’s Pie with Ground Beef & Cauli-Butternut Mash

Baked Turkey Meatballs with Butternut Spirals & Eight-Veggie Ragu

Sesame-Ginger Bliss Bowl with Noodle-Cut Hearts of Palm

Very Verde Chicken with Super Greens & Roasted Cauliflower

Oven-Baked Chicken Florentine with Creamed Spinach & Parmesan

Sunny Fields Roasted Turkey with Honey-Balsamic Carrots & Almond Gratin

Sausage & Peppers with Carb Swap Cauliflower Rice

Zingy Buffalo Chicken with Loaded Cauliflower

Protein-Packed Chicken Parm with Mozzarella & Garlicky Broccoli

Chicken Livorno with Hearty White Beans & Kale

Carb Swap Cauli & Sausage Casserole with Parmesan Cheese

Southwest Power Bowl with Grilled Chicken & Roasted Cauli

Wholesome Chicken Sauté Bowl with Pad Kee Mao Sauce

Naked Bison Burger

Rutabaga Alla Vodka

Ultra-Umami Turkey Meatloaf

Grilled Flat Iron Steak

“Our goal with FreshlyFit is to give customers a wide variety of meals and range of choices so they’re set up for success in achieving their health goals for the long term,” said Brooke Scheller, Doctor of Clinical Nutrition and director of nutrition at Freshly. “Fad diets can only be maintained for so long, and the new year is a great time to shift away from this mindset and instead focus on a proactive, flexible and sustainable way to accomplish resolutions.”

FreshlyFit is now available to order with delivery beginning Jan. 3, 2021. Customers may order 4, 6, 10 or 12 meals per week starting at $8.49 per meal.