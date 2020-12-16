COLLEGEDALE, TENN. — McKee Foods Corp. is set to add another limited-edition item to its lineup with the launch of Little Debbie Cinnamon Spiced Hot Chocolate Mini Donuts.

The new donuts feature hot chocolate flavored cake donuts rolled in a mixture of powdered sugar and cinnamon spices. The donuts will be available from December through late February in a 7.74-oz bag at a suggested retail price of $2.19.

“The chocolate and cinnamon is a wonderful flavor combination, reminiscent of steaming mugs of hot chocolate with cinnamon sticks,” said Erica Harrison, product manager at Little Debbie. “They bring a little bit of comfort to cold winter days.”

Earlier this fall McKee added an apple cinnamon variety to a mini donuts portfolio that already includes double chocolate, cinnamon sugar, strawberry, frosted, glazed, powdered and Mini Panda.