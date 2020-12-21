PLANO, TEXAS — After more than 20 years, PepsiCo, Inc. is bringing back a nostalgic ‘90s snack. Doritos 3D is returning with a revamped recipe: Doritos 3D Crunch.

Featuring the same three-dimensional shape as the original, Doritos 3D Crunch is now available in bolder flavors, including chili cheese nacho — made with cheddar cheese, Romano cheese, onion, garlic and tomato — and spicy ranch — made with buttermilk, onion, garlic, sour cream, cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, green bell peppers and jalapeño peppers. The flavored corn snacks contain 80 calories, 1 gram of protein and 4 grams of fat per 5/8-oz bag.

Doritos 3D debuted in 1998 and were discontinued in the early 2000s. The snacks originally came in jalapeño cheddar, nacho cheese and zesty ranch flavors.

"Doritos 3D Crunch is one of our most anticipated product launches ever," said Rachel Ferdinando, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Frito-Lay North America. "What’s exciting is that we didn’t just bring back the original — we’ve evolved it to reflect the snacking trends of a new generation. We’re thrilled to introduce a new version at a time when we all could use a small moment of joy.”

New Doritos 3D Crunch are set to hit shelves on Dec. 28 in 6-oz bags for a suggested retail price of $4.29 and 2-oz bags for $1.89.