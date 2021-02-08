PURCHASE, NY. — Two tangy new flavors are joining PepsiCo, Inc.’s Doritos lineup: Tangy Ranch and Tangy Pickle.

Tangy Ranch Doritos share similar ingredients to Cool Ranch Doritos — cheddar cheese, onion powder, garlic powder and buttermilk — with the addition of sour cream. Each 17-piece serving of the corn tortilla chips contains 150 calories, 17 grams of carbs, 8 grams of fat and 2 grams of protein.

Tangy Pickle Doritos are seasoned with salt, vinegar, garlic and natural flavors. Each 12-chip serving contains 140 calories, 18 grams of carbs, 7 grams of fat and 2 grams of protein.

Both new Doritos flavors are available for $1.99 per 2.75-oz bag and $4.29 per 9.25-oz bag.