WASHINGTON — Kim Z Cooper has been promoted to director of government affairs at the North American Millers’ Association.

A member of the NAMA staff since June 2019, most recently as manager of government affairs, Ms. Cooper has been working to elevate the milling industry’s presence with Congress.

Jane DeMarchi said until the pandemic, Ms. Cooper was “pounding the pavement” daily on Capitol Hill.

“Kim is an essential part of NAMA’s government affairs team and has developed expertise on a range of issues from appropriations to nutrition to transportation policy,” Ms. DeMarchi said. “She represents NAMA on a number of industry coalitions, including sitting on the executive committee of the Critical Infrastructure Supply Chain Council (CISCC) to ensure that issues faced by the milling supply chain can be promptly mitigated during these unprecedented times.”

As director of government affairs, Ms. Cooper will be in charge of the NAMA organic and sustainability portfolios.