WASHINGTON — Kim Cooper has been promoted to vice president of government affairs for the North American Millers’ Association. The announcement was made during the association’s 2024 Spring Conference held March 9-12 at the Hilton Marco Island in Marco Island, Fla.

NAMA said her new title reflects her accomplishments in setting and implementing the organization’s public policy goals. Her focus will continue to be leading NAMA’s strategy for engagement on Capitol Hill, the association said.

Cooper joined NAMA as manager of government affairs in 2019 and was promoted to senior director of government affairs in 2023. Prior to NAMA, Cooper’s experience includes working in government affairs on behalf of the National Head Start Association and Growth Energy and serving as a field organizer for the Hillary for America presidential campaign.

“Kim has played a major role in helping NAMA and its members meet their goals through congressional action,” said Jane DeMarchi, president of NAMA. “She has been pivotal in advocating for needed changes to US international food aid programs during this farm bill cycle.”

Cooper received a bachelor’s degree in international relations and affairs at The George Washington University.