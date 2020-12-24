ROBESONIA, PA. — Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), a manufacturer of snack production systems, has announced leadership changes at Reading Thermal, its temperature and measurement data logging systems division.

Andrew Rosenthal has been promoted to general manager of Reading Thermal. He succeeds longtime general manager Richard Starke, who retired on Dec. 22.

Richard Starke, former general manager of Reading Thermal.

Mr. Rosenthal most recently was project manager since 2018. Prior to joining RBS, he was design engineer at Vermeer Corp. and project engineer at Reading Truck Body LLC.

He received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Rowan University.

“Andrew has been successful throughout his career,” said Travis Getz, vice president of operations at RBS. “He’s focused on innovation, partnership and people. We are thrilled for Andrew to continue the legacy of success at Reading Thermal and look forward to him taking the brand to new heights.”

Mr. Starke steps down from Reading Thermal after an 18-year career. Prior to joining RBS, he held leadership positions at Uncle Ernie’s Cookie Co. and Unique Pretzel Bakery.

“Richard has been critical to the growth and success of Reading Thermal on a global scale,” said Joseph Zaleski, president of RBS. “He’s done great things for the company, including growing sales exponentially, improving and expanding the product line as well as building a fantastic team to lead Reading Thermal into the future. We thank Richard for his many contributions and wish him a happy retirement.”