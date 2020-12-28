LONDON — Carbon-neutral snack foods are expected to gain an increasing importance to consumers in a post-pandemic world, according to new research from GlobalData, a London-based market research firm.

According to GlobalData, sustainability and reducing environmental impact are becoming ever more critical to consumers’ perceptions of brands. Citing new research, GlobalData said 41% of European consumers now consider a reduced environmental footprint to be more important now than before the pandemic. In addition, 42% of European consumers said the COVID-19 pandemic has made ethical or sustainable production methods more important to them.

“Brands shouldn’t dismiss the issue of CO 2 emissions,” said Ryan Whittaker, consumer analyst at GlobalData. “According to GlobalData, while Gen Xers and millennials worldwide reported the most interest in products that lower environmental footprints in the wake of the pandemic, it has grown as a priority for all age groups. It is a significant and pervasive effect and not an issue that is going to go away.”

SnackFutures, the innovation and investment hub launched by Mondelez International, Inc. in mid-2019, is seeking to capitalize on the trend toward carbon neutrality with the recent introduction of NoCoé. The sustainable cracker brand, available in France, is certified organic and relies on local suppliers and production. The crackers are also a source of plant protein and fiber, vegetarian and low in fat with no added sugar, additives or palm oil.

“Other snack brands should take notes from this product launch,” Mr. Whittaker said. “SnackFutures has designed this product to translate climate change into something with a real physical presence, something that empowers consumers to be able to proactively contribute toward environmental protection: by choosing products with sustainable, shorter supply chains and carbon neutrality credentials. Consumers want to buy into a vision of a better world after the pandemic and will support companies in the service of that goal.”

In addition to SnackFutures, Planet FWD, a San Francisco-based food startup founded in 2019 by Zume co-founder Julia Collins, in early December launched its first product, Moonshot Snacks. Moonshot Snacks are carbon neutral crackers that also are organic, kosher, plant-based and non-GMO. The crackers are available in sourdough sea salt, rosemary garlic and tomato basil varieties at a suggested retail price of $5.99.