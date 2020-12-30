BURGSTALL, ITALY — Dr. Schär AG/SPA, a multinational nutritional food company, has named Philipp Schoeller, PhD, chief executive officer. He succeeds the company’s founder Ulrich Ladurner, who will remain with the business as president.

Prior to joining Dr. Schär, Dr. Schoeller held positions at Barry Callebaut Group, most recently as vice president of food manufacturing, Western Europe. He was also CEO at Stollwerck, a German chocolate manufacturer, from 2008 to 2012.

“With Dr. Schoeller as a new member of the Dr. Schär family, we have gained an extremely experienced manager to enhance our company leadership,” Mr. Ladurner said. “For years we have been experiencing steady growth. I’m convinced that Dr. Schoeller will capitalize on his knowledge of the industry and managerial experience to continue and expand the path we have carved.”

As he continues his role as president of Dr. Schär’s, Mr. Ladurner will remain a key part of the company’s leadership and future endeavors. He also will support Dr. Schoeller as he navigates his new position.

Based in Burgstall, Italy, Dr. Schär manufactures a range of gluten-free and nutritional food products under five brands: Schär, Flavis, Mevalia, Comidamed and Kanso. The company employs more than 1,300 people at production sites in 11 countries and distributes its products in nearly 100 countries.