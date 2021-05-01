CERRITOS, CALIF. — Ingredientsonline.com, an e-commerce marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of nutritional raw ingredients, launched a new website featuring an enhanced user experience and upgrades to improve the purchasing process.

The upgrades include a redesigned homepage with a more prominent search bar and new search functionalities that allow customers to sort products by price, factory of origin, package type, application, alphabet, country of origin or certification. The website also features redesigned product listing pages with easy-to-view descriptions. All available package sizes are now contained within one listing, allowing customers to select their appropriate package type before checkout without having to browse multiple listings.

Other upgrades include order tracking for sample orders and faster page loading speeds.