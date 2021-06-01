CLIFTON, NJ — Jimmy’s Cookies has agreed to acquire Ecce Panis, an artisan bread brand, and its bakery operations in South River, NJ, from Campbell Soup Co. The 113,000-square-foot baking facility will provide Jimmy’s Cookies with additional capacity for its gourmet cookie product business.

“The addition of the Ecce Panis brand is consistent with our strategy to drive growth through expanding and diversifying our product line,” said Howard Hirsch, chief executive officer of Clifton-based Jimmy’s Cookies. “Artisan breads represent a fast-growing segment of the bakery category and will complement our cookie business, providing customers with a full range of premium baked goods from a trusted partner.”

Financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in January, were not disclosed. Jimmy’s Cookies produces gourmet cookies and cookie dough for the grocery and mass market retailers nationwide. The company already has a 90,000-square-foot baking facility in Clifton.

Ecce Panis, which was founded in 1988, offers hand-crafted, stone-baked artisan bread and rolls that are sold to consumers through the in-store bakeries of retailers and grocery chains across the country. Campbell Soup Co., Camden, NJ, acquired Ecce Panis in 2009 and ran the business as part of its Pepperidge Farm bakery operations.

“With the acquisition of Snyder’s-Lance, our growth strategy is focused on unique and differentiated brands within our snacking categories,” Campbell Snacks said. “We are pleased we were able to find a buyer that sees the value and the potential of this brand and the talented team at the East Brunswick bakery.”