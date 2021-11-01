WINSTON-SALEM, NC. — Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp. is introducing the Mini Dessert Doughnut Collection.

Inspired by popular desserts, the limited-edition lineup includes four flavors: strawberry cheesecake, birthday cake, lemon bar and chocolate chip cookie dough.

The Mini Strawberry Cheesecake Doughnut is dipped in cream cheese icing and topped with graham cracker crumble, cheesecake Kreme and a strawberry drizzle.

The Mini Birthday Cake Doughnut is topped with confetti cake crumbles and decorated with a dollop of birthday cake flavored buttercream and rainbow sprinkles.

The Mini Lemon Bar Doughnut is dipped in yellow icing and topped with shortbread crumbles, powdered sugar and a lemon curd swirl.

The Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Doughnut is dipped in chocolate icing and topped with cookie dough filling, chocolate drizzle and mini chocolate chips.

“Coming off 2020, celebrating any and all wins — including small ones — is a way we can keep each other’s spirits up,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme. “Our Mini Dessert Doughnut Collection is a great way to celebrate the little wins to bring out the big smiles that keep us going.”

The downsized donuts are available beginning Jan. 11 in a new four-count box and a 16-count box.

Krispy Kreme first launched its Minis donut line in January 2020 with miniature versions of its original glazed, chocolate iced glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles, and strawberry iced with sprinkles donuts that contain 100 calories or fewer. In April 2020, Krispy Kreme offered spring-themed versions in four varieties: Spring Chick, Bunny Bum, Flower and Chocolate Iced Spring Sprinkles.