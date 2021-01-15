WATERLOO, WIS. — Briess Malt & Ingredients, Inc. has announced plans to cease operations at its malt plant in Waterloo. Briess said the Waterloo malting facility, which has been in operation since 1902, was acquired by Briess in 1995 and has produced “some of the industry’s best malt.”

“As Briess continues to grow, we remain committed to producing the highest quality products and providing the caliber of service our customers expect,” the company said. “To this end, we have invested heavily in our specialty malt facility in Manitowoc (Wis.). The Manitowoc facility has the infrastructure and capacity to meet our customers’ needs now and into the future.”

Briess said the decision to close the Waterloo plant was not easy. The company employs 15 at the plant. The employees will be offered opportunities at Briess’ other malt plants, located in Manitowoc and Chilton, Wis.