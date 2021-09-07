CHILTON, WIS. – Craig Briess has been named chief executive officer for Briess Malt & Ingredients. He represents the fifth generation of continuous family leadership at the Chilton-based company. He succeeds Monica Briess, who became CEO in 2001 after her husband Roger Briess died unexpectedly. Ms. Briess will remain on the board of directors and be a strategic adviser.

Craig Briess has worked at Briess for more than 20 years in a variety of roles and has served on the board of directors since 2001. He has been involved in building supply relationships with 300 barley growers in Wyoming since 2013, doubling capacity of the Insta Grains plant in 2017, and recently expanding the malting, roasting and packaging operations in Manitowoc, Wis.

“Focus on this business has always been at the center of my family,” Mr. Briess said. “During the past 20 years, I have gained a deep appreciation for our business and the role we play helping our customers grow with the broadest and highest quality line of malt and ingredients in the industry. I am humbled by the contributions of Monica and all those who preceded me. We have a great team and I look forward to building on the tradition of excellence that has been established.”

The history of the company dates to 1876 when Ignatius Briess, then living in Moravia, Czechoslovakia, began selling malt to brewers across Europe and other continents. Third-generation Eric Briess, who was active in brewing and malting, immigrated to the United States in the 1930s. In 1978, under the direction of fourth-generation Roger Briess, the Briess family acquired the Chilton Malting Co. and changed the business name to Briess Malting Co.