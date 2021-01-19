NOTTINGHAM, PA. — Herr Foods Inc. is focusing on fiery flavor with its new spicy snack line: Herr’s Fire.

Herr’s Fire Ridged Potato Chips and Herr’s Fire Cheese Curls provide an immediate burning sensation balanced by savory and sweet notes, the company said. Both spicy snacks are gluten-free and made with potatoes, cheddar cheese, onion, paprika, garlic and whey protein. Each 1-oz serving contains 150 calories, 2 grams of protein and 9 grams of fat.

“Consumers continue to demand a range of hot and spicy snacks, and our new Herr’s Fire potato chips and cheese curls definitely deliver the heat,” said Bob Clark, vice president of marketing for Herr’s. “They each exhibit the kind of memorable flavor profiles that Herr’s is known for so that the flavor complements the heat level to provide a fully satisfying, spicy snack experience.”

Herr’s Fire Ridged Potato Chips are available in 1-oz bags for 50¢, 2.75-oz bags for $1.89 and 9-oz bags for $4.29.

Herr’s Fire Cheese Curls comes in 1-oz bags for 50¢, 3-oz bags for $1.89 and 7.5-oz bags for $3.69.