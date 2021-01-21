OVERLAND PARK, KAN. – BEMA announced the promotion of two staff members as a part of its strategic growth. Emily Bowers was named vice president, education and operations, and Kelly Allen was named senior manager, membership and meetings.

Ms. Bowers joined BEMA in 2016 as the facilitator for BEMA-U. In 2017, she was promoted to senior director, education and operations at the organization. In this role, Ms. Bowers has used her background in professional development and human resources to provide member companies and industry partners with training resources and programs. She also co-leads the IBIEducate program, represents BEMA on IBIE task forces and committees, and is a partner in board governance and industry relations.

“With Ms. Bowers’ support, we are increasingly focused on our strategic initiatives, striving for best-in-class governance and strengthening our most rewarding industry partnerships,” said Kerwin Brown, president and chief executive officer, BEMA. “She’s a tireless champion for our education and continuous improvement goals and her influence has grown to encompass BEMA’s overall educational industry footprint.”

Ms. Allen has been with BEMA for nearly five years and has served in a number of roles, including administration, special events, sponsorship management and membership services. As manager of memberships and meetings, Ms. Allen developed new membership engagement programs such as Tour de BEMA, BEMA Intel and virtual roundtables. She is also a key contributor on the implementation team of MemberSuite, BEMA’s new association management software.

“Ms. Allen’s energy and enthusiasm for collaboration have been exemplified by her work on IBIE’s sponsorship program and VIP events,” Mr. Brown said. “We recognize the breadth of her experience within the organization as a demonstration of her commitment to BEMA and the baking industry.”

Founded in 1918, BEMA is an international not-for-profit trade association that connects and educates its members to provide consumers with key solutions in the baking industry.