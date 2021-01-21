LENEXA, KAN. — Corbion has announced plans to increase its capacity for producing lactic acid in North America by around 40%, a move designed to meet the growing demand for natural ingredients in multiple industries.

As part of the production increase, Corbion said it will expand capacity at its plant in Blair, Neb. The company will employ technology designed to enable a significant boost in efficiency while avoiding an increase in emissions, Corbion said.

“At Corbion, we enable brand owners to commercialize safe, high-performing products using our lactic acid-based products and technology,” said Marco Bootz, president of lactic acid and specialties at Corbion. “Given the growth our customers in North America are experiencing, and the increased demand for our products, we believe this expansion is the right thing to do for our customers and for Corbion. We’re committed to further strengthening those relationships by enabling more growth.

“Our customers in the Americas see long-term value in our lactic acid-based technologies, so we are investing to ensure we can continue to supply what’s needed. Taking the long view is an essential part of the sustainability principles our business is built on, and customers are recognizing that, to be successful over the long term, it’s essential to implement solutions designed with the future in mind.”

In addition to North America, Corbion operates lactic acid production facilities in The Netherlands, Brazil, Spain and Thailand. Early in 2020, Corbion announced plans to build a new lactic acid plant at its existing site in Rayong Province, Thailand, to help meet global demand.