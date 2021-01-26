KANSAS CITY — Terry McDermott, director of supply chain at Bunge North America, has been elected chairman of TEGMA, a North American trade association whose members include leading grain shippers, receivers and rail carriers, as well as many related businesses. He succeeds Scott Mills, senior vice president of The Andersons Trade and Processing group.

TEGMA also named Wyatt Brummer, vice president – western rail grains, Scoular, as first vice chairman, and Greg Beck, senior vice president, Grain Division, CGB Enterprises, as second vice chairman. They are joined on the staff by Bob Petersen, president, and Erica Venancio, secretary-treasurer.

Active members re-elected to three-year terms on the TEGMA board of directors included Mr. Brummer; Aaron Reid, J.D. Heiskell & Co.; and Joe Smith, Arizona Grain.

In addition, Shaun Meiners, director – logistics, The Andersons, was elected to complete the remaining term of Mr. Mills on the board of directors.

Elected to one-year terms on the board were representatives of associate members, including Jeff Yoakum, Bank of America, and Katie Hadenfeldt, GATX.

The newly elected board members join the following incumbents on the board: Greg Beck, CGB Enterprises, Inc.; Patrick Bryan, Pacificor LLC; Angela Caddell, BNSF Railway; Brad Thrasher, Union Pacific Railroad; and Terry McDermott, Bunge North America.