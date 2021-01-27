THOMASVILLE, GA. — Flowers Foods, Inc. and its Wonder Bread brand have unveiled a $100,000 “Wonder of Science” initiative focused on bolstering science education in US middle and high schools. The initiative is part of Flowers’ celebration of Wonder Bread’s 100-year anniversary this year.

The new program includes partnerships between Wonder Bread and AdoptAClassroom.org and Emily Calandrelli. Ms. Calandrelli is an American science communicator, MIT engineer, and co-executive producer and host of “Emily’s Wonder Lab,” a children’s educational series on Netflix. In addition to funding science education in schools, Wonder Bread’s donation will be used to help fund a series of virtual science events hosted by Ms. Calandrelli.

“We are honored to be part of such an ambitious and rewarding project,” said John Steed, senior vice president of legacy brands at Flowers Foods. “For the past 100 years, Wonder Bread has had a deep connection with classrooms and learning, so we are proud to be working with AdoptAClassroom.org to support education and are fortunate to have Emily accompany us along the way.”

Ms. Calandrelli said getting children excited about science and how it affects everyday lives “is the best part of what I do.”

“Joining Wonder Bread to spread that message of wonder not just through my show but directly into classrooms is a fantastic opportunity,” she added. “I can’t wait to share my love of science with them.”

More information on the initiative is available at www.wonderbread.com/anniversary.