NEW YORK — DouxMatok, a food technology company, has expanded its team in the United States by naming Lorraine Niba as vice president of sales North America and Jim Schulok as vice president of applications. The hires come as Israel-based DouxMatok plans to introduce Incredo sugar, a sugar reduction system based on cane sugar, to the North American market.

“I am excited to play a role in bringing this cutting-edge solution to the US market and introducing the possibilities to food manufacturers so that together, we can tackle this mission and provide consumers with delicious, better-for-you options,” Ms. Niba said.

She previously worked at Ingredion, Inc. where she led business strategy and product portfolio for the company’s global nutrition platform. She also led a specialty sales development team that focused on commercializing new products.

Mr. Schulok gained nearly 25 years of executive leadership experience at Mondelez International and Kraft Foods. He worked in categories like chocolate, beverages, coffee, snacks and biscuits and with brands like Oreo, Cadbury, Ritz, belVita, Milka and Capri Sun.

“I’m thrilled to join the DouxMatok team at such a pivotal moment for the company as it expands its footprint into a priority market here in the US,” he said. “The next phase of growth for the company will help food brands address key consumer needs and preferences, and I’m confident that Incredo sugar is an innovation that will pioneer the entire industry.”

Incredo sugar improves the efficiency of sugar delivery to the sweet taste receptors and enhances the perception of sweetness, allowing for sugar reduction. Potential applications include baked foods, confectionery, spreads, chocolate and snacks.

“We, at DouxMatok, know that ground-breaking technologies need a great, dedicated team and experienced and passionate industry leaders, and with the addition of Lorraine Niba and Jim Schulok to lead our North America team, we’ll be able to turn our Incredo mission into reality,” said Eran Baniel, chief executive officer and co-founder of DouxMatok. “Their combined experience, specifically with R&D and scaling new, innovative products, will help us inspire food manufacturers, brands and consumers in North America alike to prioritize tastier and healthier food options powered by Incredo Sugar.”