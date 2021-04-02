After more than 40 years in the industry, past BEMA chairs Andrea Henderson and Don Osborne have retired.

Ms. Henderson spent 48 years of service at Rondo, where her contributions led the company to dedicate its Dough-how Customer area to her name.

She was BEMA chair from 2007-2008 and also a chair of the IBIE Education Task Force during multiple show cycles. At IBIE 2019, Ms. Henderson led the largest comprehensive education program to date.

“Working with Andrea on the BEMA Board and on the IBIE Committee gave me the opportunity to see her at her best,” said Dennis Gunnell, president of Foremost Fuji, and chairman of IBIE 2022. “She always considered all sides of a situation before making a conclusion and always came up with the best option. The way she took the IBIE Education program from its infancy to the fantastic program we all see now was truly remarkable. She was never the loudest voice in the room but always one of the most respected.”

Mr. Osborne’s 40 years in the baking industry have crossed over positions at AMF Bakery Systems, IJ White Spiral Systems and Intralox.

In 2010, Mr. Osborne joined the BEMA board of directors. He was also the Scholarship & Membership committees chair and Convention and Programs committee co-chair. In 2014, he joined BEMA’s executive committee.

“Having known Don for more than 15 years, I can’t think of a more standup guy with such great relationship building and professional development skills as Don,” said Rick Hoskins, chief executive officer, Colborne Foodbotics and BEMA chairman. “His contributions to BEMA and the industry over his entire career will be very much missed. Congratulations on a well-earned retirement and thank you for all you’ve done for our Industry.”