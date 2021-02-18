RENO, NEV. — Phil Battaglia has been promoted to chief operating officer at Mary’s Gone Crackers, a maker of gluten-free, non-GMO, organic and plant-based crackers. In his new role, Mr. Battaglia will oversee day-to-day operations across departments and develop the brand’s business strategy to support sustainable growth.

Mr. Battaglia most recently was director of sales finance at Mary’s Gone Crackers since December 2016. While at the company he has helped develop strategy plans, support financial goals, and track performance metrics. Among many notable contributions, Mr. Battaglia implemented a gross-to-net forecasting model, an excel-based trade system, a demand forecast process, and a standard cost model for COGS during his tenure.

Prior to Mary’s Gone Crackers he spent six years at Diamond Foods in various roles, including director of sales finance, senior manager of trade and sales finance, and sales financial analyst. Earlier, he was a recruiting manager at Robert Half Finance and Accounting. He began his career as a finance manager at The Clorox Co.

He received a bachelor’s degree in finance from San Diego State University.

“As an essential, nutrient-packed good, our brand has experienced massive growth throughout the pandemic,” said Tetsuya Fujisaki, chief strategy officer. “Thanks to our dedicated and skilled team members like Battaglia, we’ve been able to thrive during these unprecedented times. As an experienced and efficient leader, Battaglia will support our brand’s fundamental business initiatives and anticipated growth.”