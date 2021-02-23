BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. recently announced plans to shut down two production lines in Ohio while adding a line and reconfiguring another in Tennessee as part of the company’s broader “Deploy for Growth” strategy.

Kris Bahner, a spokesperson for Kellogg, said the decisions reflect Kellogg’s efforts to position its salty snacks business for continued success.

“To support the growth, we need the right manufacturing capacity to better meet our current and future production needs, and the evolving needs of our customers,” Ms. Bahner said.

As part of the manufacturing changes, Kellogg will invest in capability and capacity by adding a new line and reconfiguring an existing line at its Jackson, Tenn., salty snacks plant.

“These changes would allow for future growth in crackers, while providing cost savings to our business,” Ms. Bahner said.

Meanwhile, two lines at a former Keebler plant in Mariemont, Ohio, will be shut down later this year, with some of the production shifting to the Jackson facility.

“While this would be the right thing to do for the business, it is never an easy decision to make when people are impacted,” Ms. Bahner said. “When the planned changes are complete, the plant will continue to produce a number of Kellogg cracker brands.”