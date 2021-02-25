GREENSBORO, NC. — Larry Williams has been promoted to vice president, supply chain at Biscuitville Fresh Southern, a family-owned restaurant chain. He joined Biscuitville in 1986 as a warehouse worker and delivery driver. Since then, he has served as distribution center manager and supply chain director.

“Larry has spent years building a highly competitive, efficient, and effective team and warehouse system that offers unparalleled service to our restaurants,” said Kathie Niven, president and chief executive officer of Greensboro-based Biscuitville. “He embodies the Biscuitville values, and we’re grateful for his continued leadership.”

From the company’s local warehouse space in Graham, NC, Biscuitville supplies all 63 of its restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia without using any outside distributors.

“Self-distribution allows us to provide a level of service to our restaurants that cannot be matched by a third party,” Mr. Williams said. “We can custom fit our systems to meet the needs of our restaurant operators because we have a direct line to our suppliers without any middle-man involvement.”