BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. has announced plans to invest $150,000 in Battle Creek Unlimited’s (BCU) Talent Retention, Attraction and Inclusion Incentive (TRAIN), a program designed to help Battle Creek employers encourage new or existing employees to move to Battle Creek.

The BCU’s initiative provides a path to homeownership, providing up to $12,000 per eligible employee toward down payments on a home, rent and moving expenses. Kellogg said its investment in the program includes $50,000 to help seed BCU’s matching fund, as well as up to $100,000 in 2021 for Kellogg-specific incentive matches.

“Kellogg is committed to the Battle Creek community,” said Steven A. Cahillane, chairman and chief executive officer of Kellogg. “W.K. Kellogg founded our company here more than a century ago, and although we are a global business with operations around the world, the global headquarters of our organization remains here in our hometown, with a significant amount of employees and assets. That isn’t changing.”

TRAIN is a partnership between BCU and participating Battle Creek employers, including Kellogg. The partnership matches incentive contributions to those who are willing to move to Battle Creek for their job. Kellogg said a special award tier exists for entrepreneurs, freelance workers and existing employees. The program has committed to providing at least 40% of awards to underrepresented demographics, including women, persons of color and the LGBTQ+ community.

“BCU’s program squarely aligns with Kellogg’s equity, diversity and inclusion priorities, and it is an innovative way to help us attract new talent to Battle Creek, boosting our ongoing recruitment and retention efforts,” Mr. Cahillane said.

Joe Sobieralski, president and CEO of BCU, said the organization is excited to welcome Kellogg to the TRAIN program.

“Their significant financial contribution will not only advance their own talent recruitment and retention efforts, but they truly have the best interests of the community at heart, contributing also to the overall program that will benefit other local employers and the broader community,” Mr. Sobieralski said.

The $150,000 investment is just one of several steps Kellogg has taken in recent years to show its commitment to Battle Creek. The company also has invested more than $60 million to expand the W.K. Kellogg Institute for Research and Development, including the addition of a new Kellogg Center for Innovation, as well as pledging a $500,000 investment in the Southwest Michigan Accelerator Kitchen. Kellogg also has invested nearly $30 million in the past five years on improvements to the company’s downtown headquarters in Battle Creek.