BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. is offering new slimmed down versions of two of its cracker brands with the launch of Club Crisps and Town House Dipping Thins.

Club Crisps are light, thin crackers available in sea salt and ranch flavors. The baked snacks contain 140 calories per 19-crisp serving.

Town House Dipping Thins are thin, crispy crackers featuring a spoon-shaped design. The baked snack crackers come in sea salt and black pepper flavors and contain 80 calories per 7-cracker serving.

“Our innovation and research and development teams are continuously re-imagining our iconic crackers, looking for ways to give snack lovers even more ways to enjoy our brands,” said Zach Wyer, director of brand marketing for Kellogg's crackers products. “I think we really knocked it out of the park with these new Club Crisps and Town House Dipping Thins. Whether you're looking for a savory snack for the family or the perfect partner for your dips, you won't be disappointed with these new varieties.”

Kellogg’s Club Crisps come in 7.1-oz bags for $4.19, and Town House Dipping Thins retail for $3.89 per 9-oz box.