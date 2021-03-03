ARLINGTON, VA. — Registration has opened for the North American Millers’ Association virtual spring conference. The conference opens on April 16 with the NAMA Technical Committee meeting and continues on April 19 and 20 with soft wheat, corn and oat division meetings prior to the general sessions.

“NAMA’s spring conference is something we all look forward to every year to connect with colleagues and gain new perspectives on the issues impacting our industry,” said D. Ford Mennel, chairman of NAMA and president of Mennel Milling. “Given the uncertainty of the pandemic, I’m glad that NAMA is able to provide this virtual forum for its members at such an important time for the agriculture and food supply chain.”

The April 19 general session will feature Sally Lyons, executive vice president and practice leader of client insights at IRI, discussing what the industry should expect from post-COVID retail consumer demand and Dale Nellor, vice president of government and regulatory affairs at NAMA, leading a panel of industry representatives discussing food safety culture.

On April 20, Debbie Reed from the Ecosystem Services Market Consortium will educate participants on emerging carbon and water quality markets, a hot topic among policymakers in the nation’s capital.

Also featured that day will be the world oat outlook, as well as the soft wheat crop report and forecast, both regular features of the NAMA Spring Conference.

NAMA members and allied industry can register at: https://inevent.com/en/NAMA/AprilMeeting/hotsite.phpclickheretoregister.

Companies that register five or more participants will be offered a 20% discount.

NAMA, the trade association of the wheat, corn, oat and rye milling industries in North America, canceled last year’s spring and fall meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.