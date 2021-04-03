MINNEAPOLIS — Cargill is expanding its US soy processing operations with a $475 million investment to modernize and develop crush facilities in seven states.

Once completed the improvements are expected to increase operational efficiency and capacity. Improvements also will include faster unloading of oilseeds and loading of products, increased capacity, which provides additional market opportunities, and better overall logistics, safety and ease of doing business.

“We are positioning ourselves to meet the growing global and domestic demand for soy products both in food and fuel markets,” said Warren Feather, managing director for Cargill agricultural supply chain North America. “These investments will better enable us to serve our end-use customers, while also providing greater market access and a better experience for farmers. Investing in our plants to better support our customer’s businesses is critical to create mutual value and ensure a healthy operating environment, while continuing to assess the needs in the market.”

The largest projects that Cargill is taking on include:

Sidney, Ohio, — Cargill is expanding its soybean crush site, to increase production levels and provide receiving and loading capabilities.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Cargill is increasing production capacity at its soybean processing facility and is more than halfway complete on this project.

Wichita, Kan. — Cargill will soon more than double soybean unload capacity per hour and offer additional automation and safety upgrades.

Kansas City, Mo. — Cargill will make on-site automation enhancements that will triple per-hour truck load out capacity, to create more efficient time management for drivers.

All facilities will continue to operate while construction and expansion projects are underway.