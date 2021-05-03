PETALUMA, CALIF. — Karen Jobb has joined Amy’s Kitchen as the company’s first chief customer officer. In her new role, Ms. Jobb will lead Amy’s omni-channel sales strategy development and execution and will help the company build its capabilities within the sales function to meet the ever-changing needs of customers and to help them grow categories.

Ms. Jobb has three decades of experience in the food industry, most recently as senior vice president of sales for the United States and Canada at Clif Bar. She spent more than 16 years at Clif Bar, including as director of sales, director of Clif Kid Brands, and director of customer development. Prior to Clif Bar, she was a customer marketing manager at Quaker Oats Co. Earlier, she was director of marketing at Marketing Specialists and category manager at Smiths Food & Drug.

Ms. Jobb is a member of the board of directors of the Organic Trade Association and serves on the Northern California board for City of Hope committed to the research and treatment of cancer, diabetes and other serious diseases.

“Shifts in the consumer and competitive landscape are requiring us to become more strategic in the way that we do business,” said Xavier Unkovic, president and chief executive officer of Amy’s. “This means that we need to continue to build a sales organization that is best-in-class, expanding our capabilities to meet the needs of our retail partners and the resources to help them grow the categories in which we operate. Karen’s vast experience and unique perspective, from years working on both the manufacturing and retail sides, will help us to become an even stronger strategic partner.”