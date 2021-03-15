WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread decreased 0.9¢ per lb in February, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread, meanwhile, rose 2.8¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 153.7¢, down 0.9¢ per lb from January but up 16.2¢ from February 2020.

At 220.3¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 2.8¢ per lb from January and up 21.7¢ per lb from February 2020.

The national average price of family flour in February was 44¢, down 0.6¢ from January but up 0.2¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in February was 132.4¢ per lb, up 1¢ from January and up 8.9¢ from February 2020. Chocolate chip cookies were 380¢ per lb, up 13.1¢ from January and up 24.9¢ from February 2020.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in February was 77.9¢, down 1.5¢ from January but up 4.5¢ from February 2020.