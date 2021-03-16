KANSAS CITY — Jerry L. Cosner, former president of American Ingredients, died March 11. He was 84 years old.

Born in Kansas City, Mr. Cosner received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Georgia Tech University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago. After graduating, he went on to work as an engineer, consultant, and later as president of American Ingredients, a supplier and manufacturer of functional bakery ingredients, food ingredients, functional chemicals, polymer additives and specialty blending equipment.

He was a former director of the board of the Allied Trades of the Baking Industry.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara; two daughters, Jody and Brenda (Robert) Ruben; a son, Brian; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The family suggests contributions to Jewish Family Services, Kansas City.