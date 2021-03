Apex Motion Control developed the Cake Stacker — a new way to remove the labor-intensive task of assembling cake layers with mid-fill icing. When handling thin layers of cake, the layers tend to break or crack, which results in increased waste and ingredient costs. The Cake Stacker automatically assembles cake layers after mid-fill icing has been applied and can stack up to 30 individual layers a minute for round, quarter and half-sheet cakes.

(778) 298-8292 • www.apexmotion.com