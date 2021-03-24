Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:
A common theme in every conversation about greener business practices is that sustainability is not its own department. Every facet of the business can have an impact on the company’s sustainability footprint, and it is most effective at improving that footprint when it approaches sustainability holistically.
“What we’ve seen over time in our decades of working on these topics is that to really drive the impact that we want to have and the focus we want to have on people and how they are benefitting from the work we’re doing in this space, you have to see them as interconnected and interdependent,” said Amy Senter, chief sustainability officer, Kellogg Company, Battle Creek, Mich.
In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Ms. Senter and Stephanie Slingerland, Kellogg’s senior director of philanthropy and social impact, share how their work intersects across the company’s holistic Better Days program. This program acknowledges how climate change and ending hunger are connected. By working together across the programs Ms. Senter and Ms. Slingerland maximize Kellogg’s impact on climate change as well as hunger.
Listen to this episode to hear why a holistic sustainability program is critical to bettering the environment and the community.