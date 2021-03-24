INDIANAPOLIS — Catalina Snacks is expanding its management team with the hiring of Katie Bleuer and Nicholas Milligan.

Ms. Bleuer has been named omnichannel development lead for Catalina Crunch, the company’s keto-friendly cereal and snack brand. She most recently was manager of omnichannel sales at Enjoy Life Foods, which is owned by Mondelez International, Inc. She earlier was associate manager of e-commerce and business development and territory manager at Enjoy Life. Prior to Enjoy Life, she was brand ambassador at Zico Beverages LLC. She also worked at S&M Brands and Bella Lago Salon & Spa.

She received a bachelor’s degree in apparel merchandising, design and production at Iowa State University.

Mr. Milligan has been named controller of Catalina Crunch. He most recently was chief financial officer at Outer Aisle Gourmet. He earlier was CFO and executive consultant at NJM Executive Consulting, and also was a vice president of finance at SEACRET Direct. Earlier in his career he held finance roles at Origami Owl, Gold Canyon Candle, Abbott and Johnson Controls.

He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting at Lakeland College and a master’s degree in finance at Grand Canyon University.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome both Katie and Nick to our growing management team,” said Joel Warady, president of Catalina Snacks. “We believe we are assembling a world-class team of experts in DTC, omnichannel and growth CPG. Katie and Nick will be joining our existing team of veterans who hail from companies such as Wholesome Sweeteners, Simple Mills, Lily's Sweets, Panna Cooking and Caito Foods. With this experience and our collective passion, we will be able to fulfill the mission of founder Krishna Kaliannan to provide consumers with a healthier, low-sugar alternative in the cereal and snack categories without sacrificing either taste or crunch.”