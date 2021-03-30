LOS ANGELES — Caulipower is launching a frozen gluten-free pasta formulated with cauliflower. Available in linguine and pappardelle varieties, Caulipower Cauliflower Pasta has 48% more fiber than traditional pasta and half the amount of sugar of leading gluten-free pastas, according to the company. The product also is free from artificial colors, flavors and preservatives.

“Our new Cauliflower Pasta has quite literally achieved the ‘impastable,’” said Gail Becker, founder and chief executive officer of Caulipower. “It looks, cooks, and tastes just like fresh pasta, with fewer calories than any other on the market — fresh, frozen, or dry. Our mission is to make America’s favorite, delicious comfort foods healthier by using the power of plants. We did it with pizza. We did it with chicken tenders. Now we’re doing it with pasta.”

Ms. Becker said development of the pasta was challenged by the pandemic.

"The product development process is never easy…especially in 2020," she said. "In this case, we were developing a new item that was manufactured in Italy — all during a global pandemic! It took us a little less than a year to go from product conception to first production — and our innovation team managed to do it all virtually. What did that look like? Well, a lot of early morning Zoom calls and lots — and lots — of taste testing in our own kitchens. Once you taste the product, though, you’ll see that was the easy part!"

Pasta marks Caulipower’s sixth product category since the company launched four years ago. In addition to cauliflower crust pizza and cauliflower breaded chicken tenders, the brand offers cauliflower tortillas, riced cauliflower cups and sliced sweet potatoes as a bread replacement. Products are sold in 25,000 retailers.

"We've seen innovation in shelf-stable pasta over the past few years, which has contributed to the category growth of 12% year over year," Ms. Becker said. "Yet the frozen pasta category was ripe for innovation and in need of a new product that was healthier, taster, and more convenient."

The new cauliflower pasta is available nationwide on Amazon.com and in the freezer aisle of select retailers including Fresh Thyme and Jewel. The products will debut at Fresh Direct, Hy-Vee and Gelson’s this spring and in Walmart stores in the fall.