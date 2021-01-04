AMSTELVEEN, THE NETHERLANDS — Dawn Foods on March 31 announced it had acquired JABEX, which specializes in manufacturing fruit-based products for the bakery industry. Founded in Bielsko-Biala, Poland, more than 30 years ago, JABEX owns two production facilities, including one close to orchards in the fruit region of Poland. The company partners with more than 300 companies in 30 countries.

“The acquisition of JABEX is an exciting expansion of Dawn’s manufacturing capabilities and customer base in Europe,” said Carrie Jones-Barber, chief executive officer of Dawn Foods. “JABEX’s products are complementary to Dawn’s own industry-leading product portfolio. We look forward to working with our new team members from JABEX to deliver our insights, innovations and bakery expertise to even more customers, together.”

Based in Jackson, Mich., Dawn Foods is a global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier.