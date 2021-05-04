GREENWICH, CONN. — Brynwood Partners VIII LP has acquired De Wafelbakkers from The Oklahoma Publishing Co., a subsidiary of the Anschutz Corp. Financial terms were not disclosed. Based in North Little Rock, Ark., De Wafelbakkers is a manufacturer of branded, co-manufactured and private label frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast. The company operates a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in North Little Rock as well as a 98,000-square-foot facility in McDonough, Ga. De Wafelbakkers has 650 employees.

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of De Wafelbakkers,” said Henk Hartong III, chairman and chief executive officer of Brynwood Partners. “Brynwood already has a presence in the breakfast category through its dry mix offerings with its Hungry Jack and Arrowhead Mills brands, owned by Brynwood portfolio company Hometown Food Co. We also have extensive experience in the frozen manufacturing space and believe that we can partner with the management team to accelerate performance in the De Wafelbakkers business. The frozen pancake, waffle and French toast market is a growing space, and we are excited to be invested in the category with such a significant manufacturing player.”

In addition to De Wafelbakkers and Hometown Foods, Brynwood’s other food and beverage investments include Harvest Hill Beverage Co., Carolina Beverage Group, Buitoni Food Co. and Great Kitchens Food Co.