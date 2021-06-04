NORWALK, CONN. — Campbell Snacks has launched the Goldfish #GoForTheHandful Challenge on TikTok, a new initiative designed to attract older consumers to the cracker brand.

The Goldfish #GoForTheHandful TikTok Challenge asks consumers to duet with National Basketball Association player Boban Marjanovic to see if their handful of Goldfish crackers can measure up to the 301 crackers that the 7’4” tall Mr. Marjanovic is able to hold in a single handful. Participants can post their videos to TikTok with the hashtags #GoForTheHandful and #Contest for a chance to win.

Campbell Snacks said the 25 most creative videos will be awarded a special edition autographed “Boban Size” giant bag of Goldfish crackers. In addition, one TikToker will be made the official “Spokeshand” of Goldfish, winning free Goldfish crackers for a year and appearing in future social media content from the brand. The challenge begins April 6 and continues through April 25.

“We like to think there’s no friendlier snack than Goldfish — our crackers literally smile — so we loved the idea of reuniting basketball best friends Tobi (Harris, NBA player with the Philadelphia 76ers) and Bobi for the campaign,” said Janda Lukin, chief marketing officer for Campbell Snacks. “The inspiration for the challenge came from the insight that 40% of Goldfish crackers are consumed by adults, and the preferred way to eat them is by the handful.”

In addition to the TikTok challenge, the campaign includes a series of new commercials and video content, centered around the friendly competition between best friends Mr. Harris and Mr. Marjanovic.

“We’ve always talked to parents, and we’re definitely not moving away from that,” Ms. Lukin said. “But nearly half of our consumption already comes from adults, so we know it’s a snack for the whole family and we feel there is a big, untapped, audience out there for a campaign like this.”

For more information visit @GoldfishSmiles on TikTok anytime between April 6 and April 25 to learn how to participate.