DENVER — A production complex in Hereford, Texas, acquired last year by Panhandle Milling has been made gluten free and has commenced operations, according to PHM Brands, Panhandle’s parent company.

The conversion will allow Panhandle Milling to clean, mill, extrude and package organic whole gluten-free grains, including corn, quinoa, rice, amaranth, buckwheat, oats, millet and sorghum.

The complex, which includes multiple production buildings, is the former Arrowhead Mills, and was acquired by Panhandle Milling in September 2020.

PHM estimated the size of the gluten-free market at $4.35 billion with projections for another $3 billion of growth in the coming five years.

While organic, gluten-free products may be produced in the same facilities as conventional, gluten-containing products, PHM said a fully dedicated facility minimizes the risk of cross-contamination from shared equipment.

The Hereford complex features onsite refrigeration for products requiring controlled temperatures and warehousing capabilities that allow Panhandle to produce, store and ship bulk products.

Panhandle Milling has added an organic, gluten-free cereal extrusion line to enable the production of flavored and unflavored cereal flakes, together with a variety of mixes, flours and grains.

To meet the needs of private label and co-manufacturing customers, the Hereford complex has expanded packaging solutions such as bag-in-box, preformed pouches, form-fill-and-seal and pillow packs. It can supply customers looking to purchase gluten-free, organic-certified ready-to-eat grains and seeds, made possible through PHM Safe’s Guardian technology, the company said.

“We continue to grow our grain and seed offerings to meet demand of our customers, and we are thrilled with these new capabilities,” said Peter Bisaccia, president of PHM Brands.