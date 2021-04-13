SEATTLE – Amazon.com Inc. has introduced Aplenty, a line of private label food products that currently includes such formats as crackers, condiments, grahams, cookies and pita chips. In the next year, Amazon will add confections, frozen foods, baking mixes and pantry staples to the line, according to the company. The products are available online and in retail stores at Amazon Fresh.

Products in the new line have been formulated with clean label in mind and do not contain artificial flavors, synthetic colors or high-fructose corn syrup. The cracker varieties are available in white cheddar, cheese pizza, sweet cream butter and sriracha flavors. A second variety of flatbread crackers are available in everything, olive and sea salt and cracked pepper flavors.

Aplenty condiments include three varieties of mustard, including Dijon, honey Dijon and whole grain Dijon. The grahams are available in milk chocolate and dark chocolate, and the cookies are available in salted caramel chip and chocolate chip flavors. Three varieties of pita chips are available in Parmesan garlic and herbs, sea salt and seven grains and seeds.

Prices for the products range from $2.49 to $3.29.