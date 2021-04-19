SOLANA BEACH, CALIF. — Kashi, a subsidiary of Battle Creek, Mich.-based Kellogg Co., has joined 1% for the Planet, a global organization focused on inspiring businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through membership and everyday actions.

As part of its partnership, Kashi has pledged to donate 1% of its annual sales to nonprofit organizations that support a variety of environmental causes. In addition, Kashi said it will collaborate with 1% for the Planet on three virtual events. The first event is scheduled for April 29 at 1 p.m. EST and will feature a webinar conversation between Kate Williams, chief executive officer at 1% for the Planet, and Melanie Hall, director of brand marketing at Kashi. The two will discuss Kashi’s planet positive commitment and the value of joining 1% for the Planet.

“There was no better time than Earth Month to announce our pledge to the environment through 1% for the Planet,” Ms. Hall said. “Kashi has prioritized bettering the planet through our fair trade ingredients, commitment to developing recyclable and compostable packaging, and certified transitional farming program. Publicly pledging a percentage of our sales to environmental organizations was the natural next step for Kashi to show its dedication to our planet.”

Ms. Williams added, “Even amid the environmental crisis, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the planet. 1% for the Planet is on a mission to change this. Our membership model drives critical philanthropic support to address the most urgent environmental issues of our time. We couldn't be more excited to welcome Kashi into our network. Becoming a 1% for the Planet member is an investment in ethical business and the future of our planet — we know that Kashi will leverage membership to deepen their commitment to people and the planet.”

Since 2016, Kashi has offered a certified transitional product. In an effort to increase access to organic foods, Kashi launched the program to increase organic farmland by recognizing “organics in training” and supporting farmers transitioning fields from conventional to organic practices. Kashi’s Dark Cocoa Karma Shredded Wheat Biscuits cereal was the first product to feature a certified transitional ingredient.

To date, Kashi said it has converted 10,000 acres of wheat to organic. Additionally, starting in 2021, Kashi will annually measure and offset the carbon emissions from the cooking and baking of its foods.

Founded in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, 1% for the Planet’s members have given more than $280 million to the group’s approved nonprofit partners to date.