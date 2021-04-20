ATLANTA — CP Kelco achieved a 6.8% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) intensity and a 4.4% reduction in energy use intensity during 2020, two of several sustainability highlights turned in by the provider of nature-based ingredient solutions last year. The Atlanta-based company in recent years has ramped up its commitment to more sustainable manufacturing to minimize its environmental impact, in alignment with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) and its own “Triple Bottom Line” commitment to people, planet and profit.

In addition to its progress reducing GHG emissions and energy use, CP Kelco said it cut water use intensity by 12% across its six global plant locations. CP Kelco defines “intensity” as the total water/energy used or carbon produced divided by the tonnes of product produced.

CP Kelco said 78% of major capital expenditures during 2020 went toward projects with significant people/planet/profit Triple Bottom Line benefits, and 45% of purchased electricity came from renewable sources.

The company’s synergy with the UNSDGs was evident in direct alignment with four goals: clean water and sanitation, affordable clean energy, decent work and economic growth, and responsible consumption and production. CP Kelco said it also made a positive contribution to six other UNSDGs during the year.

Finally, CP Kelco noted a “world-class safety performance” with no high-energy injuries in 2020.

“Despite the global pandemic, teamwork enabled CP Kelco to safely maintain and grow its operations,” said Didier Viala, president. “I am especially proud of our outstanding achievements in maintaining our Triple Bottom Line focus. Last year, CP Kelco achieved best-in-class performance for occupational and process safety. We continued to lighten our environmental footprint and we had a significant charitable impact in our local communities.”

Thomas Laursen, senior vice president of operations, praised the efforts of site employees.

“Safety is always our top priority,” he said. “In a challenging year like 2020, it is even more so. To think we attained a best-in-class safety rating and made great progress toward our sustainability goals is just an amazing achievement. I am very proud of our team at CP Kelco.”

Meanwhile, Brian Williams, vice president of environmental health, safety and sustainability, applauded the company’s progress toward its UNSDGs, specifically its ability to exceed its goal of reducing water use intensity of 10%.

“This demonstrates that our deployment strategy of using capital spending to fund projects with Triple Bottom Line benefits is working,” Mr. Williams said. “We have been very intentional in how we evaluate our projects, ensuring continuous improvement at each step. Every small win for us adds up. It emphasizes that everyone’s participation at every plant matters.”