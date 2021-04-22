Listen to the trailer here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

KANSAS CITY — The coronavirus (COVID-10) pandemic upended every aspect of life. As vaccination efforts pick up steam and optimism for the end of the pandemic grows season six of Since Sliced Bread will look at the way the past year has changed how and what consumers eat. Season six premiers May 5 to discuss the state of the baking and snack industry.

In season six, Since Sliced Bread will partner with market research firm IRI to look back on 2020 sales data to look at the marketplace changes for opportunities to keep the sales momentum going in these categories. In addition to analysis from IRI analysts, listeners will also hear insights from Weston Foods, Toronto; Just Desserts, Fairfield Calif.; Utz Snacks, Hanover, Pa.; Alpha Baking Co., Chicago, and more.

"We're excited to bring these conversations around sales data from 2020 to our listeners," said Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking & Snack and host of Since Sliced Bread. "We know bakers are hungry to learn more about 20202's impact from a sales perspective, so they can find the opportunities for future growth."

Since Sliced Bread is available to download on a range of applications, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. It can also be accessed on Bakingbusiness.com.

