VEVEY, SWITZERLAND — Nestle SA is expanding its lineup of Life Cuisine Meals, which are designed to cater to different dietary lifestyles, with 10 new varieties. Two of the frozen meals are made with Banza chickpea pasta.

The Pasta Bolognese Bowl is a gluten-free meal made with Banza chickpea penne pasta in a meaty tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. The bowl contains 550 calories, 32 grams of protein and 9 grams of fiber.

The Triple Cheese Macaroni & Cheese Bowl is gluten-free and contains Banza chickpea penne pasta with a sauce made from Vermont white cheddar cheese, Romano cheese and Parmesan cheese. The bowl contains 510 calories, 28 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber.

The Cauliflower Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Piada is a gluten-free offering featuring roasted white meat chicken, bacon, mozzarella, tomatoes, spinach and chipotle ranch sauce folded into cauliflower crust. The piada contains 340 calories and 18 grams of protein.

The Cauliflower Crust Chicken Mozzarella Piada is gluten-free and includes roasted white meat chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes, shaved red onions, basil and chipotle aioli folded in a cauliflower crust. The piada contains 250 calories and 19 grams of protein.

The Cauliflower Crust Three Meat Pizza is topped with mozzarella cheese, sausage, beef and pepperoni made with pork, chicken and beef. The gluten-free pizza contains 410 calories and 18 grams of protein.

The Riced Cauliflower Teriyaki Chicken Bowl contains white meat chicken in a teriyaki glaze with riced cauliflower, edamame, carrots and broccoli. The gluten-free meal contains 250 calories, 18 grams of protein and 29 grams of net carbs.

The Riced Cauliflower Beef with Broccoli Bowl includes strips of steak with broccoli and red peppers over riced cauliflower with an Asian-style sauce. The bowl contains 200 calories, 13 grams of protein and 15 grams of net carbs.

The Meatlovers Zoodles Bowl combines Italian sausage with pepperoni made with pork, chicken and beef on a bed of zucchini spirals with tomato sauce and cheese. The gluten-free dish contains 330 calories, 17 grams of protein and 12 grams of net carbs.

The Buffalo Style Cauliflower Bites are cauliflower florets breaded in a mild buffalo style seasoning. The plant-based bites contain 130 calories per six-piece serving.

The Pesto Cauliflower Gnocchi Bowl is gluten-free and features cauliflower gnocchi with basil pesto and Parmesan cheese. The bowl contains 380 calories, 14 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber.

The new Life Cuisine offerings are set to hit shelves in June for a suggested retail price of $4.29 to $4.69.

Nestle first launched its Life Cuisine brand in April 2020 with frozen bowls, egg bites and pizzas that cater to four consumer preferences: high-protein, low-carb, meatless and gluten-free.