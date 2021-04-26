MINNEAPOLIS — Five new cereals are joining the General Mills, Inc. family this month — three of which are permanent additions.

New Apple Cinnamon Chex features apple-cinnamon-flavored, sweetened rice cereal squares that are gluten-free. Each 1-cup serving contains 180 calories and 10 grams of sugar. A family-size box retails for $5, and a mid-size box retails for $3.79.

Cheerios Oat Crunch Almond combines whole grain oats, almond slices and multi-grain Cheerios made with whole grain oats, sorghum, millet, corn and rice. Each 1-cup serving contains 220 calories, 29 grams of whole grains and 15 grams of sugar. A family-size box retails for $4.99, and a large size box retails for $4.79.

Dulce de Leche Toast Crunch features caramel and cinnamon flavored sweetened wheat and rice cereal squares. Each 1-cup serving contains 170 calories and 12 grams of sugar. A family-size box retails for $4.99, and a mid-size box retails for $3.99.

New limited-edition Galactic Lucky Charms feature three new marshmallows — two planets and a rocket — mixed with the traditional heart, star, horseshoe, clover, blue moon, unicorn, rainbow and balloon marshmallows. The frosted toasted oat cereal is gluten-free and contains 140 calories and 12 grams of sugar per 1-cup serving. A family-size box retails for $4.99, and a mid-size box retails for $3.99.

Ghostbusters Cereal, available for a limited time, is inspired by the upcoming “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” movie and features sweetened, fruit-flavored corn puffs with white ghost- and blue ectoplasm-shaped marshmallows. Each 1-cup serving contains 150 calories and 12 grams of sugar. A family-size box retails for $3.99, and a mid-size box retails for $2.50.