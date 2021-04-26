MADISON, WIS. — Specialty food manufacturer Tribe 9 Foods has reached an agreement to acquire Carla’s Pasta for $26.3 million. Headquartered in South Windsor, Conn., Carla’s Pasta makes filled pastas at a 100,000-square-foot plant.

The transaction was made as part of a bankruptcy auction in Hartford County Conn.

“Carla’s has such a storied history, providing the most delicious traditional pasta for the restaurant industry,” said Brian Durst, chairman and chief executive officer of Tribe 9 Foods. “At the same time, our Taste Republic brand is rapidly building a leading presence across food industry channels with the most delicious gluten-free, grain-free and vegan pasta offerings. Combined with Carla’s leadership in delicious, value-added traditional pasta, we will be thrilled to provide a complete range of solutions for our customers, including foodservice, industrial, retail, private label, and contract manufacturing.”

The transaction is expected to close by April 30, at which point more specifics regarding the deal are expected to be announced.

“The pandemic hit us incredibly hard – there’s no doubt about that,” said Sandro Squatrito, vice president of business development for Carla’s Pasta. “While it hurt us to file for bankruptcy, we’re grateful that a value-driven organization such as Tribe 9 will be at the helm going forward. This means people keep their jobs and Carla’s legacy lives on.”