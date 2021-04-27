KANSAS CITY — Hostess Brands, Inc. announced that Olu Beck and Hugh G. Dineen have joined the company’s board of directors.

Ms. Beck is the founder and chief executive officer of The Beck Group NJ, a boutique advisory and consulting firm driving value creation in private equity-backed small and mid-size consumer packaged goods companies. Prior to founding The Beck Group, she was CEO of Wholesome Sweeteners Inc., a maker of organic condiments and snacks. Earlier in her career she held senior executive positions at Johnson & Johnson and Mars, Inc.

Ms. Beck is a member of the board and audit committee of Freshpet Inc.

Mr. Dineen most recently was senior vice president and chief marketing officer of MetLife US and of MetLife Global Investment Management until December 2020, where he was responsible for leading all marketing efforts for more than 50% of MetLife globally and overseeing the building of a digital ecosystem and digital demand driving strategy. Prior to MetLife, he was global vice president, beauty categories at Avon Products. Earlier in his career, Mr. Dineen spent more than 20 years in various senior executive positions at Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble.

He currently is on a strategic advisory board for Abbott Laboratories.

“We are thrilled to welcome Olu and Hugh to our board as we continue to advance our strategic agenda,” said Jerry Kaminski, chairman of the board of directors at Hostess. “They each are accomplished consumer packaged goods veterans with over 40 years of combined industry experience and knowledge and a track record of driving results and accelerating growth through successful consumer and brand building strategies. We believe their experiences will serve the company and our stockholders well.”

Andrew P. Callahan, president and CEO of Hostess, added, “The deep expertise of Olu and Hugh in the consumer packaged goods industry will help the company continue to improve and thrive, as we remain focused on establishing new platforms for incremental growth, both organic and through acquisitions. We have a strong board in place as we continue to drive growth momentum with the aim of increasing stockholder value over the long term.”